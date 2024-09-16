Obituary: Beryl Rae Munns

Beryl Munns was called home peacefully on September 9, 2024 in Great Falls, Montana, aged 84.

Beryl was born to Bill and Harriet Berryman in Butte, Mt. November 6, 1939. She married Wayne Munns, her high school sweetheart, on November 11, 1961.

She worked as a secretary for the Air National Guard. Retired after 32 years.

Beryl enjoyed classic concerts and volunteering at her West Side Methodist Church.

She had a love for camping with her family and friends, boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, reading.

Survived by her husband Frank Wayne Munns. Those left to carry on her traditions are her two sons Barry and Terry Munns . Her legacy will continue with her two grandchildren Crystal and Roy Munns. Her siblings Gary, Brent and Brian Berryman.

