Obituary: Bette Jo (Posey) White

Bette Jo (Posey) White, 73, passed away on October 22, 2024. Bette Jo was born on May 7, 1951 in Great Falls, MT to Howard and Mickey (Mitchell) Posey. Most of her life was spent in Great Falls in the house she grew up in. She did live in a few different places but not for very long before coming home.

It’s where Bette met her husband, Ron White, and where they raised a family of their own. Bette held many positions throughout her life. She started her working life as an usher at the Liberty Theater, then moved on to waitressing and eventually did work on a fishing boat in Alaska. However, she found her true calling in the medical field where she retired from at the age of 71.

Bette’s love for those around her shown through even after her passing. Through the organ donation program, Bette was able to give the gift of sight to two other people. Bette lived her life to the fullest. In her wise words, “Damn the consequences, full steam ahead”.

Bette is survived by her sons, Daniel James Hagen of Great Falls; her step-son, Dusty White of Denver, Colorado; her sister, Christina Posey Allison (Richard) and their kids: Jason, David, and Casey, all of Bozeman, MT; and her grandchildren, Xia Picurro of Illinois, Tyber Tegan and Theron Hagen of Great Falls, MT, and Erika and Tyler White of Denver, CO.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.