Obituary: Bette Marie Albright

With heavy hearts and deep gratitude for a life well lived, we announce the passing of Bette Albright, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and cherished friend. Bette passed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and unwavering devotion to her family and faith.

Bette was the rock of her family, the glue that held everyone together. Her life was a testament to love in action. She committed herself fully to caring for those around her, always putting others before herself with kindness, grace, and fierce dedication.

She found joy in the simple pleasures: tending her flower gardens, creating delicious meals, painting with gentle hands, watching QVC with a smile, and playing a round of golf when she could. She had a particular fondness for kitchen gadgets and was always in search of the next tool to help her care for her family better.

Bette’s warmth extended beyond her family to all who knew her. Her faith was the foundation of her life, and she lived with deep passion for the Lord, embodying compassion, generosity, and resilience every day.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim Albright, her mother Cecile Osweiler, her stepfather Jack Osweiler, and her precious granddaughter Dannilee Albright.

Bette is survived by her loving daughters Shawn Albright (Gary), Kim Sangray (Jeff), and Barbara Zavertnik, who will forever carry her spirit in their hearts. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Jesse Albright (Amy), Connor Sangray, and Sadie Sangray, and a joyful great-grandmother to Melina Albright and Miracle Musson, Sophia Musson, and Nevaeh Musson.

She is also survived by her beloved sisters Linda (Dave), Robin, and Debbie; her brothers Mike (Lynn) and John (Kathy); and her dear friends Shirley and Anna, who shared many years of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories.

Bette leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom she held close to her heart.

In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you honor Bette’s memory by reaching out to an old friend and making a new memory. Cherish the moments, laugh freely, and love deeply, just as she always did.

Her love was our anchor. Her strength, our shelter. She will be missed deeply and remembered always.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.