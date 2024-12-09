Obituary: Betty Ann Filius

Betty Ann Filius, 83, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2024, reuniting in heaven with her beloved husband, Dave. Betty Ann Landsburg was born December 6, 1940, to Kenneth and Alison Landsburg, she grew up on the family farm in Michigan as the youngest of three siblings. She attended Michigan State University, where she obtained a teaching degree in biology, and met the love of her life, David Filius, whom she fondly described as “a tall, handsome fellow with a nice smile.”

Betty and Dave were married March 25, 1961, in Helena, Montana, and embarked on a remarkable life together, raising four children—Krag, Kelly, Kathy, and Scott. Dave’s forestry career carried them to numerous remote locations. Betty, being and avid gardener, learned to “bloom where she was planted” and created warm, nurturing homes throughout Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, and Minnesota; gathering numerous lifelong friends along the way.

A devoted wife, mother, grandma, and homemaker, Betty channeled her creativity and explored her talents as a potter, painter and author. She opened Fox Farm Pottery where she perfected her signature Montana Bitterroot design.

Betty was a woman of faith, deeply involved in her Christian community at Central Assembly in Great Falls, which she and Dave called home for nearly 30 years. Betty and Dave were “active” retirees. They enjoyed the winter months in Texas, and traveled the globe with friends, family, and various mission groups. Riding bikes, flying kites, camping, natural disaster assistance, Europe, Africa, India, Moldova, Thailand, Korea, Russia, no corner of the earth left unexplored.

Betty cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whether camping, biking, attending their sporting events, or sharing her love for painting, flower gardening, and her faith. She had a close group of friends from all walks of life that brought her much joy during her final years.

