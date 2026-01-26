Obituary: Betty Ann O'Neil

Betty Ann O'Neil born to Josephine and Ben O'Neil on July 4, 1937, in Clyde Park, MT, went to be with her Lord in Great Falls, Montana on January 19, 2026.

Betty had 5 siblings, Bill, Jerry, Donna Little, Dorothy Burkenpas, and Rose Wiman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Josephine O’Neil and siblings, Bill, Donna Little, and Jerry. Alice Sargent became an “adopted sister” who joined the family when she was 13 years old. Betty loved her as one of the best big sisters she could ever have because she had time to play with her!

Betty grew up in Clyde Park, completed high school there and went on to get her cosmetology license in Livingston, MT. Betty became an accomplished hairdresser and was always doing someone's hair to make them feel beautiful. She loved it! We, her children, can still remember coming home from school to the smell of permanent solution and seeing senior ladies getting their cut and curl from her.

In May of 1957, Betty married our father, Earl Lee from Clyde Park. Around 1963, they settled in the Great Falls area. They went on to grow a family of 6 children, Rhonda, Rick, Robin, Rosalie, Ronald, and Randy. She was a SUPER Mom! We were her life and she made sure we had everything we needed to succeed in ours. With so many kids on a tight budget that wasn’t an easy task! She generously gave of her time. For the girls she led Bluebird and Campfire Clubs that met at our house weekly. She made sure each of us got to do something unique to develop our interests and giftings, which included ice-skating lessons for Robin and Ronald and guitar lessons for Rick and piano for Rosalie. She sold Tupperware, hosted home Demonstration parties, and Artex Paint shows, Cake Demonstration parties, and toy parties. She hosted card parties and played on ladies bowling leagues.

In the summer the Lee family enjoyed many weekends on the Missouri River and week-long vacations at Seely Lake with friends and family. You can imagine it was pretty exciting for us all, but especially for Mom, it was a lot of extra work as she was the one who had to shop for food, load the coolers, cook, pack the clothes, and make sure we packed ours! Then she kept a watchful eye on all 6 kids around the campfires and water! We remember her always making sure our life jackets were on safely. We also remember her grabbing one of us to smear sun cream on so we wouldn’t burn in the hot sun- in those days, the sun cream was not very waterproof, so this was a continual task. A lot of work, and a lot of fun, and she didn't complain.

In 1972, our family moved from Great Falls to Tracy, MT. Betty had always wanted to move to a place with less traffic primarily for safety for us kids. She loved having more space for another one of her passions: gardening! She had a green thumb and could cause any plant to thrive. She dug small caragana roots from one part of the yard and eventually grew a beautiful hedge around the whole front yard. She grew a peony garden near the kitchen window and planted trees that are still towering beautifully around the property. Her windowsills were always full of lush, vibrant, healthy plants. She made the house a beautiful home. She had a gift for design and sketched a plan for a table island that would seat all 8 of us. She found stools from an old soda shop and had them bolted into the floor. She designed inset China closets in the walls of 2 of our houses. She painted ceramics and hung unique plasters on our walls. We never saw anything like it.

Betty also kept busy with her 6 kids in Centerville Schools. Rhonda recalls mom inviting teachers from Centerville High School to our home for dinner. We think that was one way of her keeping an eye on us kids- and also letting the teachers know just how much she appreciated their service. Mom had a way of showing you she cared. Of all the things she enjoyed doing, loving people and getting to know them was at the top of her list. Mom had a big heart, and she would give all she had to help someone in need. She also had a bit of that Irish temper if it was necessary. You knew if you were the one receiving her attention!

After 21 years, the marriage was dissolved. Betty went back to school to renew her license to cut hair in Phoenix, AZ. Upon receiving her Barber’s license, she moved back to Livingston, MT and opened her own business which she called The Barber’s Den. She was very gifted at knowing the right kind of cut for a person’s lifestyle. She had many clients who wouldn’t let anyone else cut their hair -even some that would fly out from Texas for her! Mom ran the business until she was no longer able to cut hair due to carpal tunnel syndrome.

Betty eventually moved back to the Sand Coulee area where she resided for many years with the support of her family, Rhonda and Rick, and some really great neighbors, Heath, Jeremy, Cindy and Eddie to name just a few. She spent a few years at Centerville Elementary acting as a foster grandparent in the reading program. She absolutely loved this, loved being called Grandma by so many, that when her doctor suggested she no longer do it because she was getting sick all the time, she was deeply saddened. She also loved animals and usually had at least one to keep her company. In the last years she had a bird, a dog and a cat. They were so spoiled.

Betty moved to Golden Eagle Plaza in Great Falls in December of 2022, where she was provided excellent help and unconditional love from the staff. She had only praise and love for these caring people that she also received as family. Mom had good and bad days in the last 2 years of her life. She would make the best of every one of them. She was happy to have visitors and staff sit and visit with her and maybe even help her with a puzzle she was working on. Betty was an excellent and prolific puzzle worker!! “No less than 1000 pieces, please.” Her smile was addictive and her care for others genuine and personal. She was content at where God had her at the moment- even if the days were hard. Our blessed Doris, Mom’s new friend of one year, would spend precious time working on puzzles and keeping her company. Doris and her husband Michael invited Mom on a boat ride to Holter lake in May. It was probably the TOP adventure of the year! Penny also was a dear friend this past year that came weekly and did her nails and gave foot massages, and mostly just visited on quiet days; that brought real joy to Mom’s life. Thank you, Doris and Penny!

Mom’s memory was amazing. She would recall dates and people’s names up until her last two weeks but still knew her loved ones when visiting till the end.

Betty’s primary conversations centered around the love she had for her kids, their spouses, and her grandkids. She loved them all dearly. She is leaving behind Rhonda Fillinger; Rick and Janet Lee, Robin & Jim Jensen, Rosalie and Kerry Francetich; 30 plus grands; and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Ronald and Randy and son-in-law, Steve.

Our mom will be dearly missed, but we are grateful for the many great memories we have with her growing up, spending time with her grandchildren, and making more memories with her as adults. Thanks to all family and friends that have helped her, loved her and blessed her. She knew she was loved, and that is truly a gift.

There are no public services planned at this time.

