Obituary: Betty Jane Anderson

Betty Jane Anderson, 94, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024 with her loving family by her side. Betty was born on February 19, 1930 in Epping, North Dakota to Ove “John” Nielsen and Olga Louise Christiansen.

Their family relocated shortly after to Ukiah, Oregon where she attended Ukiah High School. During her high school years is when she met her first husband, Stan Solsvik. She later graduated with the class of ’48 and married Stan on May 29, 1948 in Dayton, Washington. They lived in eastern Oregon until 1959 when they moved to Seattle, Washington where they spent the next 30 years. During her stay, she worked for the Highline School District, working her way up to Payroll Supervisor. She would eventually move to Great Falls, Montana for the remaining 35 years of her full life.

Mom loved camping with family and was comfortable while out in nature. She always gathered wood for fires and loved to sit by a fire and relax. The wildflowers brightened her smile. She also looked for feathers and sang a little jingle when she found one. She sang often- a favorite was “You Are My Sunshine”. She even made up songs with silly words and ideas. Playing cards was a favorite family pastime. Mom was a good cook. Some of her family favorites were her lasagna, pork roast, and Swedish pancakes. All the grandkids loved ebleskiver- a Danish fried cake.

Mom is survived by her daughters, Sharon Solsvik and Cindy Hill (Allyn); her brother, Jim Nielsen; her 4 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

