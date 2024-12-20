Obituary: Betty Nora Thompson

Betty Nora Thompson passed away peacefully on December 15, 2024 in Sand Coulee, Montana. Betty was born on November 9, 1934, in Bonham, TX to John (Willie) Doty and Nora Harrington. She was raised between Bonham and Denison, TX alongside her three siblings. Betty grew up on farms raising and picking cotton. She quit school in eighth grade to work full-time on the farm. At age 18, she worked at a small-town soda shop in Bonham.

Betty’s brother had a friend that would frequent the Doty household by the name of John W Thompson Jr. Betty and John grew fond of each other and dated for a number of years before solidifying their love in front of their families on May 1, 1954. When she was 25, she had a son, Rickey, and became a full-time mom and homemaker. At age 29, she had her daughter, Terry. Betty and John moved their family across the south, spending most of their time in Copperas Cove Texas. They were married for 34 years before John passed away in 1988. Betty moved from Texas to Sand Coulee, Montana with her daughter, Terry, in 1998.

She then relocated back to Copperas Cove, Texas in 2004 where she met Jack Oglesby. The two became close friends and then got engaged. Sadly, Jack passed away in 2010 and Betty moved back to Sand Coulee to be with her daughter.

She loved to garden and look at everyone’s pretty flowers. Spending time at Gibson Park during late spring and just sitting amongst the flowers was one Betty’s favorite things to do. She adored the butterflies that fluttered around her. Betty’s family meant everything to her and she loved spending as much time with them as possible. Even when Betty developed Alzheimer's and it kept advancing, she still made it a priority to be around her family. She also loved to dance and listen to old classic country music.

Betty is survived by her daughter Terry (Doug) Nichols of Sand Coulee, Mt; grandchildren Tammy (Chad) Nichols of Great Falls, Mt, Jennifer (Will) Estes of Great Falls, Mt, Douglas Nichols of Sand Coulee, Mt, Kristen Bridges of Copperas Cove, Tx, Leila (Devin) Nii of Copperas Cove, Tx, Julia (Daniel) Mallison of Copperas Cove, Tx; great grandchildren Hunter Lassila, Wyatt and Kaleb Nichols, Angel Sowards, Maya and Willie Estes, Edmundo Alvarado IV, Francisco Alvarado, Samara Hoops, Adrian Saucedo, Jayden Mallison, Jayla Martinez-Mallison, Noah Martinez-Mallison and Don Martinez-Mallison; and great great grandson Edmundo Alvarado V.

