Obituary: Beverly Clark

Beverly Clark, known ceramic shop owner and teacher, passed away on March 29, 2024. Bev, as she was called by her friends and family, was known for her creativity, kindness, and patience in teaching “her students” how to make ceramics. And yes, she was also known for her skill of non-stop talking. She could chat with anyone for hours or as long as they would listen.

Bev was born in Los Angeles, CA on July 1, 1937. She moved to Great Falls, MT in 1971 with her husband and three children. While the initial adjustment from warm and sunny Southern California to cold and snowy winters in Montana was rough, she came to think of Great Falls as her home, especially as she made wonderful friends. In fact, she looked at her friends made through her ceramic business as her extended family.

In honor of Bev, there will be an open house at her ceramic shop located at 1225 4th Ave S, Great Falls, Montana. The days and times are: Saturday, October 5th from 1pm to 5pm; and Sunday, October 6th from 10am to 2pm. You are welcome to choose greenware, fired unpainted ceramic items and painted ceramic items as wanted for no cost. BYOB (bring your own box)! We hope to see you there.

Bev was predeceased by her husband (Don) and her son (Chris). She is survived by her daughter (Dena), her son (Pat), and her step-daughter (Katy Gayles), as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.