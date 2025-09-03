Obituary: Bill Andrew Christofferson

Bill Andrew Christofferson, born October 10, 1949, passed away on August 15, 2025, from an unexpected short battle with cancer. Bill was a loyal brother, uncle, and friend with a big heart and would do whatever he could for you. He lived in Great Falls, MT and Glendale, AZ.

Bill was born to Carl John, Sr. and Billee (Harkins) Christofferson in Plentywood, MT. He was raised in Westby, Sunburst, and Cut Bank. Bill graduated from CBHS in 1968, and in 1969, he volunteered for the draft and became a U.S. Army 1st Airborne Ranger. He served as a platoon leader in Vietnam and courageously fought for his company, friends, family, and country. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Medal of Honor, and other honors/awards.

On his return to Montana, he worked with Del Wahl and family on their ranch in northern Glacier County, attended MSU-Northern (known then as Northern Montana College), worked in the oilfields, and then moved to Littleton, CO. He was trained in heating/cooling installation and repair, appliance repair and installation, and electrical maintenance. This work had him servicing the walk-in coolers of Pizza Hut along the west coast.

Bill lived and worked in Utah and Arizona until returning to Montana in 2003. He found that he enjoyed the warm AZ winters, so he started the life of a “snowbird”, returning to Montana for the summers. Never getting fully acclimated to the colder weather, Bill wore flannel lined jean and long johns for most of the season in MT!

Bill's favorite activities included going to the mountains, camping, fishing, boating, motorcycles, cars, and garage sales. He loved animals and was always accompanied by his loyal buff cocker spaniel, Bayonne. Bill's family and friends had a special place in his heart.

Bill is survived by his brother, Richard Christofferson of Littleton, CO; niece, Shannon (Craig) Myers and family of Colby, KS; nephew, John Christofferson (Cori) and family of Centennial, CO; brother, Carl (Roxanne) Christofferson of Great Falls, MT; and nephews, Tyson (Natalia) Christofferson and family of Battle Ground, WA; Shawn (Anna) Christofferson and family of Great Falls, MT; and sister, Debie Christofferson of Missoula, MT; nephew, Don Asbury (Janell); and son, of Colsrip, MT; niece, Maria Panique (Dan) and family of Missoula, MT. Affectionately known as Uncle Bill, he is survived by 12 great-nieces and 8 great-nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Vera Harkins; nephew, Jason Christofferson; and sister-in-law, Joanne Christofferson. A celebration of life and spreading of his ashes will be held in the summer of 2026.

