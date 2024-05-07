Obituary: Blanche Dworshak Marsh

Blanche Dworshak Marsh passed away on Friday, May 3, 2024, at Peace Hospice of Great Falls at the age of 94. She was born to John and Mary (Pavlicek) Dworshak on December 9, 1929, in Dickinson, North Dakota. She was the youngest of nine children.

At the age of 18, Blanche moved to Billings where she met and married William Beck. Together they had two children, B. Lee Beck and Curtis M. Beck. They later divorced. In 1964, she married George R. Marsh. Together they had another son, Kevin D. Marsh. They enjoyed their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. George passed away in 2007.

Blanche worked at assorted jobs throughout her life. Sometimes two or more at the same time. She was the seamstress for the Deaconess, now Benefis, for 42 years before retiring.

She leaves behind her three boys, B. Lee (Jamie) Beck, Curtis M. (Bobbie Cappis) Beck, and Kevin (Kim) Marsh; stepdaughter, Diane Fisher; grandchildren, Brad and Mollie, Aaron (Ashley), Danielle, Josh (Angie) Beck, and Katie and Leanne Marsh; and ten great-grandchildren.

