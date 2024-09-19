Obituary: Blanche Joy Engellant

Blanche Joy Engellant passed away Monday, September 16, 2024, five days after celebrating her 98th birthday. Blanche was born September 11, 1926, at her parents’ home, Fred and Iza Blyth in Geraldine, Montana. She was raised and educated in Geraldine graduating from High School in 1944.

On March 7, 1945, Blanche married her high school sweetheart Francis Engellant while he was home on leave from the military. They moved to Denver, Colorado where Francis was stationed and she worked inspecting bomb fuses. After her husband was honorably discharged the couple returned to their hometown of Geraldine where they started farming and began their family, having five children: Laura, Edward, Donald, Rick, and Jill.

Blanche was active in the community as a 4-H leader, a member of the United Methodist Women, American Legion, Chouteau County Trail Blazers and worked as a Hospice volunteer. She and Francis enjoyed spending time floating the Missouri river with friends and family, bowling, dart league and boating. Her greatest passion was their cabin on Swan Lake.

They retired from farming in 1988 and relocated to Fort Benton. She and Francis enjoyed traveling whether it was in the United States or overseas. They had many memorable adventures together. In 2013 the couple relocated, to Highgate Senior Living in Great Falls.

Blanche is survived by her children: Laura (Merlin) Voegele, Don (Karol), Rick (Becky) Engellant and Jill (Steve) Dahinden; 11 Grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, and numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Benton Funeral Home website.