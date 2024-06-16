Obituary: Bob Severe

Bob Severe was born September 17, 1931, in Scranton, Pennsylvania and raised in Elmhurst, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from high school. He married Irene Marhevka on November 5, 1955, in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

Shortly after their marriage, he reenlisted in the Air Force and had a very proud 32-year career. During those 32 years he was stationed at five bases in the U.S. and three overseas bases, which were Germany, Vietnam and Iceland. The last tour of duty was here at Malmstrom. Great Falls became home for Bob and Irene.

He was a member of the Skunk Wagon Antique Auto Club and attended all of the Great Falls White Sox baseball games. He looked forward to his morning coffee group in Vaughn, were they solved all the world issues and Saturday morning breakfast group with the Skunk Wagon Club.

Bob’s wife Irene passed in April of 2008. She was the love of his life and he always talked about how great she was right up till the end.

Survivors include his sons, Bob and his wife, Leslie Severe of Cheyenne, WY and Kevin and his wife, Sally Jo Severe of Lakeside, MT; twelve grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

