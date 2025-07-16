Obituary: Robert "Bob" Patrick Fletcher

Robert Patrick Fletcher, 84, of Great Falls and formerly New Jersey, passed away on Friday, March 7, 2025, with his family by his side.

Bob was born on August 14, 1940, in Trenton, New Jersey, to George and Mabel (Case) Fletcher. He had nine brothers and three sisters growing up in Trenton where he joined the Marines on April 4, 1960. Upon his discharge, he cared for his mother, Mabel, until she passed away.

He went to work as a custodian for the Trenton public schools. He also worked for his brother-in-law, Nick Beers at his broom and brush shop. He then started working at Mercer Spring as a suspension mechanic on semis for over 40 years until he retired. After he retired, he went to work part-time at Abby Rose Inc in Hamilton, New Jersey Township.

He met and married JoAnne Rupprecht and together they had a son, Robert John. They later divorced. He met and married Lillian “Lil” Luisi in 1975. His marriage to Lil gave him two stepsons, Kenneth and Frank Luisi. She passed away in 2012.

Bob lived in Jackson, New Jersey until moving to Great Falls in September of 2023 to be with his son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandson.

Before moving to Great Falls, he would enjoy going to Atlantic City for an evening. He also enjoyed playing poker with the boys and his New York Mets. While living in Trenton he was known as a legendary softball player.

When he came to Great Falls, he spent his time with his family going out to dinner, gambling, and occasionally cooking his favorite dish, sausage, peppers, and onions for the family (at least once a week).

He is survived by his son, Robert (Angie) Fletcher; grandchildren, Alicia and Eric Fletcher; great-grandson, Rhykker; brother, Steve; step-granddaughter, Dayna (Tim) Girton; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lil; stepson, Frank Luisi; eight brothers; and three sisters.

