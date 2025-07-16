Obituary: Terri Ann Finley

Terri Ann Finley Maurer, aged 82, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2025. Terri was born in Havre, MT to Glen B. Finley, a rancher, and Arlene Goodheart Finley. She was raised on the family ranch (Finley Ranch), located 10 miles north of Browning, Montana. Her family raised sheep for their wool, which was shopped all over the world, and also cultivated hay. Terri had a younger sister, Sandy, who preceded her in death. She attended school in Browning for a short time. Terri finished her education in Great Falls, where she graduated from Central High School.

After graduation, Terri became a licensed registered nurse (RN) and specialized in obstetrics. During her senior year, she met Phil Maurer, who was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base. They married shortly after ger graduation and began a life together in Marysville, California, where Phil’s second military assignment was located. The military life took them all over the United States, and while stationed in Spain, the family had the opportunity to travel extensively throughout Europe. After their military service, Terri returned home to Montana and worked for the State of Montana at Montana State Grain Lab, eventually working her way up to becoming State Grain Inspector until her retirement in 2009.

Terri had a zest for life and a big heart. She was a dedicated supporter of the Special Olympics, never missing a game or event in which her grandson participated. She also loved watching high school sports and cheering for her grandsons during their years as BMX riders, making unforgettable memories with family as they traveled across the state and even into Canada. Tuesday mornings were special to her, as she enjoyed breakfast with her high school friends, with whom she maintained lifelong friendships. She enjoyed her early morning walks, working in her yard and tending to her flower gardens, spending time with her grandchildren, and attending church.

Terri’s love and commitment to her family was unwavering. She is survived by her two children, daughter Tammie (Paul) Harant; and their three sons, Dustin, Casey, and Cory; son Phillip (Debbie) Maurer; and their three daughters, Trina, Trace, and Mindy; and son, Phillip Jr.; as well as nine great grandchildren, all of whom she took great pride in.

Her family will miss Terri but take comfort in the promise made to us by our Lord Jesus. We know that one day we will be reunited with Terri, and until then, her memory will continue to inspire and guide us.

A celebration of life, honoring Terri and the impact she had on all of us, will be held July 24, 2025, at 12:00 p.m., and St. Ann’s Cathedral in Great Falls, Montana. We invite all who knew and loved Terri to join us at this special event.

