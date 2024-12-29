Obituary: Bonita Louise Murray

Bonita Louise Murray (born Kooken) was born on January 9, 1952, in Helena. She was the 9th of 10 siblings. She lived all over Montana and in several other states but spent the majority of her life in Helena.

Affectionately known as Bonita to most and Grandma Bonnie to her youngest grandchildren, she was a hardworking, stubborn, tough lady who raised four boys on her own, and overcame many obstacles in her way including beating terminal brain/lung cancer for which she was told she only had 6 months to live back in 2021!

Bonnie loved to fish and be outdoors in the summertime, especially camping - not so much in the winter.

She was always a very quiet, soft spoken, lady with a very sarcastic sense of humor and dry wit that she would mutter under her breath when she thought no one was listening. She was always one who believed that you make the most of your life no matter what you’re given and don’t complain or make excuses.

She is survived by her youngest sister, Eva; sons, Frederick Lee, Fabian Gong, and Devin Martinez; and many grandchildren.

