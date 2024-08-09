Obituary: Bonnie Aveline (Hartl) Weeks

Bonnie Aveline Weeks, 88, of Great Falls, MT passed away on July 24th, 2024. Born on August 13, 1935, Bonnie was one of the five children born to George and Lavina L. (Davis) Hartl in Belgrade, MT. She attended local schools and graduated from Logan School with her High School diploma.

Bonnie went on to be a homemaker. Living in Great Falls, MT for over 40 years, Bonnie had 3 late husbands and 13 children.

Bonnie loved to travel; she spent a lot of her time on the road with her last husband Brian Weeks. She also found much joy in fishing, enjoying the outdoors, as well as sewing and she especially loved her cats; Fuzzy Face being most memorable. She did all these things with her “Watchdog” by her side.

Bonnie is survived by her sons David, George, Danny, John, Raymond, Shawn and Gary; daughters Winona and Angela; 19 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; brother Richard

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.