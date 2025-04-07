Obituary: Bonnie D Guthrie

Bonnie (Johnson) Guthrie was born to the parents of Warren and Pearl (Lingwall) Johnson on June 25th,1943 in Great Falls, MT and lived her life here until she passed away on April 3rd, 2025. A Memorial Service will be held at Croxford Funeral Home on April 7th at 1pm.

She married Larry Guthrie, the love of her life, on June 30th, 1983, and spent a wonderful 29 years of marriage together until Larry passed away in 2013. Bonnie went to the Columbus School of X-Ray Technology in 1961 where she received a licensing to continue her journey of employment working for Dr. Tom Power and Dr. Harry Power.

Bonnie owned horses and loved barrel racing in Omoksees with the National Saddle Club Association. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and golfing in her free time as well. She has made a great impact on the people in her life and will be very deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sister, Karen B. Rowell (Bellevue NE); brother, Terry D. Johnson (Anchorage AK); Niece’s, Tyson Rowell (Chris Pridemore) (Papillion NE); Tiffany Collins (Johnston IA); as well as grandnieces/nephews, Colbie and Jace Collins, and Reese Pridemore.

Preceded in death by her husband, Larry Guthrie; parents, Warren and Pearl (Lingwall) Johnson; and her brother, Lyle W. Johnson.

Please send any donations to the Peace Hospice of Great Falls MT.

