Obituary: Bonnie Rae Morris Pancich

On June 1, 2024, Bonnie Rae Morris Pancich departed this earth to be with the Lord. She was born on September 18, 1940, as the only child of Elber “Al” R. Morris and Helen E. Morris. Bonnie had a lifetime of health issues to include being a survivor of childhood bulbar polio.

Bonnie attended Great Falls High School where she met her future husband, Bob Pancich. While taking tickets at the junior prom, Bob first took note of this lovely young lady with the long red hair. Sometime after the prom he found an opportunity to ask Bonnie out - only to be rejected. Unfazed, Bob worked his way into Bonnie’s good graces and as the saying goes, the rest is history.

They were married on August 10, 1957. Bonnie and Bob’s marriage produced two children. Bonnie was a dedicated homemaker and stay at home mother.

She was a superb cook, which can be attested to by the number of cookbooks in her library. This seemed to be a natural strength as she learned at the knee of her mother, who was excellent in the kitchen, and also from her highly skilled mother-in-law. She became even more accomplished upon inheriting her mother-in-law‘s coveted recipe box.

Bonnie loved music, dancing, watching old classic movies, and anything artistic that would make the world more beautiful. She was an avid animal lover and supporter. She was very loyal to those whom she loved, family and friends alike.

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Bob Pancich; daughter, Kim Pancich of New York, NY and Great Falls, MT; son, Scott (Stephanie) Pancich of Hartford, South Dakota; as well as grandchildren, Morgan and Joe.

