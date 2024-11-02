Obituary: Bradley W. Nimmick

Bradley W. Nimmick was born on March 5, 1947, in Great Falls, Montana. He passed away suddenly on October 27, 2024, at his home in Great Falls due to a massive cardiac event. He was born to Frederick Gustaf Nimmick and Esther Theoline Dalager, the second of four boys. Brad grew up in Big Sandy and graduated from Big Sandy High School in 1965.

Shortly after graduating, he lost his beloved mother to a long battle with breast cancer. He went on to pursue a degree in special education from Eastern Montana College, graduating with his bachelor’s in 1970 and then going on to receive his master’s degree a few years later, something he was very proud of. During college, in 1969, he met his beautiful future wife, Peggy, at Grandma’s bar, and they were engaged at Archer’s bar shortly after! They married a year later on October 10, 1970.

In 1973, they welcomed their first daughter, Jennifer, followed by second daughter, Britne in 1976, and their son, Tyson in 1981 who they tragically lost in 2011. Brad tracked the number of days he had been without his only son until the day he himself passed.

Brad’s first grandson, Braxton, was born in 1993, followed by Parker in 2006, Boston in 2008, and Silas in 2011. One of the most cherished parts of his life was following the daily lives and activities of his grandboys. He was often seen cheering from the sidelines, working to keep his mouth under control and not get kicked out of the games. The boys will hold his many words of wisdom closely in their hearts forever and miss their individual yearly trips with Pops.

Brad also had a close connection and was quite proud of his sons-in-law, Blaine and Jeff.

Brad’s career was important to him, as a coach and dedicated teacher and administrator within the special education system. He was too stubborn to let his students fail. He would not give up on students or staff and pushed everyone around him to be their best self. He would often be approached on the street by prior students and staff commenting on the impact he had on their lives. He was also a proud small business entrepreneur, beginning his first business of Big Sky Vending in 1970, and adding many others over the years, selling his last one just recently. Brad had endless energy when it came to work, any kind of work, as long it involved constant productivity and making money!

Brad always prioritized time with his family, especially their idyllic days on Swan Lake. He adored family excursions near and far, particularly the last family trip to Costa Rica, where he got to feed monkeys as he drank his coffee. He and Peg fulfilled their wanderlust dreams of travel around the world, including trips to Panama, Germany, China, Spain, Belgium, Honduras, Caribbean, Alaska, multiple cruises, and many trips within the US. They always had their next trip planned, with the upcoming one being Tanzania in February of 2025.

Brad's favorite place was outside, whether it was at Swan Lake, at home, hiking, or many other places. He was famous for his “Pop’s Breakfast” that we would all enjoy any time the family was together, making his purple hashbrowns from fresh potatoes. There was no question where Brad stood politically, and he was happy to share his political views with anyone. Brad was an avid reader and loved to learn about the history of his home state of Montana and of his country. Brad was a proud American.

Brad is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Peggy; their daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) and Britne (Blaine); their grandsons, Braxton (Colette), Parker, Boston, and Silas; brothers, Roger, Gary, and Garland; nephews, Jason, Josh, Trevor, and Landon; nieces, Tiffany and Brenda; and many loving cousins.

