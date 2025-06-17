Obituary: Brandi Lee Biggerstaff

Brandi Lee Biggerstaff went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Though her time on this earth has come to a close, her light continues to shine in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Born in Great Falls, Montana, to Connie and Mike Biggerstaff, Brandi was raised in the close-knit town of Stanford. From a young age, she displayed a heart full of empathy and care, inspired by a gentle nurse whose kindness during doctor’s visits planted the first seeds of her calling. Even the family cat, BooBoo, was on the receiving end of her early nursing practice—patiently bandaged and lovingly cared for.

Brandi went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northern Montana College in Havre, fulfilling her dream of serving others through medicine. She dedicated her life to the art of healing, as a traveling nurse, specializing in dialysis and later in acute care, where her patients were not only cared for—but truly seen. With quiet strength and unwavering compassion, Brandi brought comfort and prayer to those most in need, her empathy a balm to the suffering.

Brandi found deep joy in the outdoors—fishing for brook trout with her grandparents, camping under Montana’s big skies, snowmobiling through fresh powder, or simply enjoying a peaceful Sunday drive. Nature was her sanctuary.

She was a loyal Green Bay Packers fan, a NASCAR enthusiast, and a lover of rodeos, music, and home-cooked meals shared with family and friends. An avid reader, she especially cherished the Bible and biographies, forever eager to learn, reflect, and grow in faith.

At home, she found quiet joy in the companionship of her cherished cats—Duke, Daisy, and her newest rescue, Milo—who brought her comfort and delight.

She is survived by her loving mother, Connie Biggerstaff; her brother, Brian (Brenda) Biggerstaff; her cherished companion, Jeff Royce; her beloved cats, Duke, Daisy, and Milo; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, Mike Biggerstaff.

Graveside services will be Friday, June 20th, 2025, at 11:00 am at the Stanford Cemetery and a celebration of Brandi’s life to follow at Geyser Community Hall. Croxford Funeral Home of Great Falls is entrusted with arrangements.

