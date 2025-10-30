Obituary: Brenda Kay Mizelle

Brenda Kay (Gregory) Mizelle, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at home in Great Falls. With her was her husband of 29 years, John; daughters, Samantha Hamilton and Kory Wampole; sister-in-law, Jody Spring; and son-in-law, Darren Hamilton.

Born to Samuel Roscoe Gregory and Freda Rhea Gaylor Gregory in Corbin, KY on July 22, 1947. Brenda was a cheerleader in high school, a co-owner of a successful business, and later a hospice LPN. She was a hard worker who enjoyed the outdoors, and working out. She met John, her soulmate, in Dearborn, MI in 1995. She accompanied him to Jakarta, Indonesia in 1996; Ohio in 1997; Bozeman in 2000; and finally, Great Falls in 2005. Brenda was a fun-loving, very active person who enjoyed western dancing, going to the gym, being with friends, and exploring Montana.

She curtailed her active lifestyle in 2012 following back surgery, but continued to enjoy visiting her family in MI, KY, and HI until 2024 when she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Because of osteoporosis and 2 recent cancer surgeries, her body and strength failed her, and her last few months were spent in extreme pain and suffering. That pain and suffering ended with her passing and was a relief to all who knew and loved her. Her journey back to the Lord came peacefully while she slept.

Brenda is survived by her husband, John; four daughters, Belinda Dawn Woolum Bokuniewicz (John), Brandi Dion Woolum Hamilton (Todd), Samantha Kay Wells Hamilton (Darren), and Kory Danielle Wells Wampole (Steven); and five siblings, Ruth Pearl Gregory Claxton, Shirley Mae Gregory Allen (Jerry), James Larry Gregory (Janice), Patricia Ann Gregory Cooper (William Fayetteville), and Linda Lue Gregory Mills (Thomas) and sister-in-law, Caralee Gregory.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, Dorothy Lee Gregory Nelson, Lois Jean Gregory Crawford, Janice Rhea Gregory, Charles Wayne Gregory, and Alice Faye Gregory Lynch; and four brothers-in-law, Arthur Claxton, Robert Nelson, Edwin Crawford, and Delmer Lawrence.

Brenda came into our lives as a beautiful Godsend, and she has returned to the Lord with our eternal thanks for having had the opportunity to know and love her and be loved by her. She will be deeply missed but forever celebrated by us, her friends and family.

A Celebration of Life for Brenda will be held at 1pm on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Schnider Funeral Home Hospitality Room, 1510 13th St S. Everyone who knew her or knew of her is invited to attend.

