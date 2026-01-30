Obituary: Doris "Dorie" Jean Hall (Steele)

Doris “Dorie” Jean Hall (Steele), aged 90, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2026, at the Beehive Huckleberry House in Great Falls.

Dorie was born on August 7, 1935, in Great Falls to George and Mildred Steele, the youngest of three children. From an early age, she enjoyed dancing, music, and ice skating. She carried a joyful spirit and generous heart throughout her life—qualities that defined her and touched everyone she met.

She was a proud graduate of Great Falls High School, Class of 1954. Following graduation, Dorie began working at Corral Sporting Goods, where she worked in the camera department.

In 1957, she met the love of her life, Gary Hall, and they married shortly thereafter. Together, they raised three children. Dorie was an exceptional and devoted mother who was deeply involved in her children’s lives. She served as a Girl and Boy Scout leader and taught Sunday school, always finding meaningful ways to support young people. She had a remarkable ability to connect effortlessly with others, making everyone feel welcome, and her home was always the place to be.

After her children were raised, Dorie worked as a library aide at Valley View Elementary School. She went on to dedicate many years of service to the Great Falls Public Schools, positively impacting countless students and colleagues, and retired from Paris Gibson Education Center.

Dorie was known for her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, and warm presence. She embraced life with an adventurous spirit, enjoying cross-country motorcycle trips with Gary, as well as camping, fishing, and frequent visits to Arizona to spend time with her sister. Above all else, her greatest joy came from her family, whom she cherished deeply.

She was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church, and her faith provided a strong foundation for her life and relationships.

Dorie leaves behind her daughter, Debbie Holman (Dwight); sons, Rod (Rosemary) and Randy Hall; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and sister, Bobbi Taylor. She is also survived by her companion, Gregg Bonilla, whose love and companionship brought her great joy.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the Beehive Huckleberry House for their compassion and care, as well as to Amanda and Mike from Benefis Peace Hospice, whose kindness and support brought comfort and peace to Dorie and her family.

At this time, no services are planned. Dorie was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and her joyful spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

