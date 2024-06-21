Obituary: Brian George Erlandson

Brian George Erlandson, 64 of Great Falls, MT passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2024, with his wife of over 20 years by his side holding his hand after a brief and unexpected hospital stay. Brian was born on September 19, 1959, in Great Falls to George L Erlandson and Larner Mae Watson. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1978.

He attended UAB in Birmingham, AL. where he got his MBA in Management, Mathematics, and Marketing. He was also a Score Counselor.

He then went on to be manager, district manager, and regional manager of many different retail stores in Colorado, Montana and owned a general merchandise and clothing store in Wyoming. In his free time, he loved watching his favorite sports teams, The New England Patriots, The Colorado Avalanche, and The New York Knickerbockers.

He liked attending the boat shows and watching the car auctions on tv. He loved spending time with his animals. Brian is survived by his wife Barbara Erlandson of Great Falls and children from their blended family, his brother Bob Erlandson of Libby, MT. and stepbrother Jim Gipe of Mass. and their families.

