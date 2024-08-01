Obituary: Brian Jacob Earp

Brian Jacob Earp, 42, of Great Falls, MT unexpectedly passed away at his home on July 9, 2024. Born on May 1, 1982, to Kenneth McLean and Terri Loudermilk in Weiser, ID, Brian spent his formative years in Colfax, Washington. He graduated from Colfax High School in 2000 before relocating to Great Falls, MT shortly after.

Brian held a few jobs around town including Carnahan’s Towing and Montana Waste, but he was the proudest of his position as the purchasing manager with Pacific Steel. Brian was a hard worker and took a great deal of pride in his job at Pacific Steel. If he wasn’t working his 9-5 job, he was hauling scrap and finding random treasures; he especially loved classic cars and old tractors.

As a member of the Great Falls Trap Club, Brian participated in many meat shoots and other local trap shoots. On his days off you would find him at the trap club or his favorite fishing hole. Brian loved fishing and hunting, especially with his friends and nephew Chrystian. He was very excited that he was able to share his passion for hunting with his nephew and help him shoot his first deer.

Brian is survived by his Fiancé Jess Bliss; parents Terry (Tony) Melander; sister Amber (Tim) Loudan; nephew Chrystian Loudan; brother Kenny McLean; childhood Step-Father Brad Earp: grandmother Carol Martin, along with his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.