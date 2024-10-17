Obituary: Brian William Luschenat

Brian William Luschenat, born on September 26, 1959, in Kenmore, NY, perished in a home fire on October 5, 2024.

Brian resided at the Pines Apartments in Great Falls, MT. He lived in Great Falls for a number of years to be close to his brother and sister-in-law, Daniel C. Luschenat and Judith Rue Luschenat, also his sister, Mary Jane Gipp.

Brian also leaves a sister in Kenosha, WI, Elizabeth A. Luschenat and sister in St. Charles, IL, Suellyn A. Luschenat House.

Brian also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

