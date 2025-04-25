Obituary: Bruce Elliott Trusty

Bruce Elliott Trusty, of Tucson, AZ was welcomed into heaven Monday the 21st of April at Peppi’s House Hospice facility after battling several illnesses.

Bruce was born on December 29, 1964 in Great Falls, Montana to Charles and Kay Trusty. He was the first born of twin sons, arriving twelve minutes before his brother Brian. He attended schools in Great Falls, including Lowell Elementary, which later closed, and East Junior High. He graduated in 1983 from Great Falls High School.

After high school, Bruce got his CNA license and worked for Park Place Healthcare in Great Falls. He enjoyed working with patients and had a talent for care taking. He was overjoyed with the birth of his daughter Sandra in 1987.

When the opportunity arose, Bruce moved to Tucson, AZ. He worked as a CNA for Tucson Medical Center and Posada Del Sol and then later as a customer service representative for AOL, First Scripts, Aetna, and others. He loved spending time with his daughter and 5 granddaughters, watching the Broncos play, and visiting with friends and neighbors.

Bruce faced many challenges with vision and health from the time he was a young child. Some battles he won and some he did not. Yet, despite the trials he faced, he was able to build community around him everywhere he went. He touched people with his sense of humor, his generosity, and his empathy. He was also very genuine. Bruce treated everyone with respect no matter which walk of life they came from. He made it his mission to ease the burdens of those around him if he could, and there was no such thing as a stranger to him, only a friend he hadn’t met yet.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew Hunter. He is survived by his daughter Sandra (Miguel) Ortiz of Tucson AZ; brother Brian (Renee) Trusty of Tucson AZ; sister Kerri (Jeff) Pepke of Great Falls MT; five grandchildren Rosa, Mikayla, Miguelena, Victoria, and Diana; and three nephews Nic, Noah and Joshua.

A memorial service will be held at Mission Manor Park 6100 S 12th Ave, Tucson, AZ in Ramada 4 on Saturday, April 26th at 1:00 pm.