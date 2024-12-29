Obituary: Calvin Allen Keith

Calvin Allen Keith passed away and was reunited with his son, Dustin, on December 21, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana.

Born on March 7, 1956, to Lloyd and Ethel (Fugate) Keith in Havre, Montana, Calvin was raised in Chester, Montana, and later moved to Great Falls, where he worked as an inspector for the city.

Some of Cal’s favorite pastimes included watching the Raiders and NASCAR, playing in dart leagues, and reading Louis L'Amour westerns. While these hobbies brought him great joy, he would rather have spent time with his daughter and grandchildren. “A good story needs embellishment with just a sliver of the truth.” This made Calvin an exceptional storyteller, and it made their time together even more special.

Calvin was like a father figure to his grandson Zach and was very proud of all his grandchildren, especially Tyler and James for joining the Marines, and his granddaughter Rachel ("Sweet Pea") for being an entrepreneur.

He is preceded in death by his son, Dustin Keith.

He is survived by his daughter, Karry (Keith) Kimmel of Havre, Montana; his grandchildren, Zachory, Tyler, Rachel, and James; his great-grandson, Miles; and his brothers, Kelly Keith of 29 Palms, CA, Rodney Keith of Chester, MT, and David Keith of Great Falls, MT.

