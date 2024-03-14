Obituary: Camille Eisenman

Camille J. Eisenman, 83, entered into heaven on Sunday, March 3, 2024 surrounded by all her loved ones.

Camille was born in Milwaukee, WI and raised in Racine, WI. She was the daughter of John P. Devine and Camille M. Swencki. She also had a younger brother, Thomas Devine. She grew up in a large extended family with many aunts, uncles and cousins close by making for many built-in, life long friendships. Camille attended St. Edward’s Catholic Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School.

Upon graduation, Camille attended Marquette University in Milwaukee receiving her Bachelor of Nursing degree. Once completed with college, Camille then served in the US Navy as a nurse. She was based in San Diego and while serving there she happened to meet a young Marine named Larry.

Camille and Larry married in 1963 and once both were honorably discharged from their military service, they moved to Missoula and began building a life based on love, family and faith.

They were blessed with 3 children; Dan, Barry and Erin. Camille always felt lucky to stay at home and raise her children, teaching them so many invaluable life skills such as gardening, art, sewing, cooking, public speaking and so much more.

Camille committed her life to service. Over the years, she dedicated much time to serving various organizations. She was part of the Altar Society at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and she volunteered as High School Program Coordinator at John XXIII Catholic Church. Camille also served as President of Mountain Valley Arts Council. For almost 30 years, she dedicated countless volunteer hours to serving Community Medical Center in a variety of roles. Camille leaves behind a legacy of generosity and hard work

The last 25 years Camille was better known as “Meel” by her 3 adoring grandsons; Ethan, Logan and Quinlan “Gus’. Living just a mile away from the grandkids, she was able to be actively involved in their lives. She loved dancing with them and listening to all their stories.

Camille was preceded in death by her parents John and Camille Devine, her in-law parents, Otto B. and Julia R. Eisenman and her sister-in-law, Teri Devine.

Surviving her are: her husband of 61 years, Larry, Missoula; two sons, Dan (Fran) of Federal Way, Washington; Barry (Wendy) of Havre, MT and daughter Erin (Jon) of Missoula; Grandsons Ethan, Logan and Quinlan “Gus” Turner all of Missoula. Her brother Thomas Devine, Racine, WI; nieces, nephews and many cousins.