Obituary: Carla Hamm

Carla Hamm was born in San Diego, California on December 19th,1959 and left this world in Great Falls, Montana on August 8th, 2024. When Carla left us, she took a small part of all those who knew and loved her.

She joined us at QLC in February of 1987 and changed the life of all those who knew her starting that day.

She was an independent and strong-willed woman who had many dimensions to her personality. She could give you a smile that would warm your soul or be ready to go toe-to-toe if she wasn’t happy.

She had a love and passion for the Golden Girls and was delighted by their humor, however, her love for Gomer Pyle rivaled her love for some of the people she actually knew.

Carla attended Easter Seals during the day for work and she was diligent and hardworking. If you told her that she had to stay home for whatever reason, well, you became the bully of the day or week.

Carla touched the lives of so many people over the years. She will be missed greatly, never forgotten and forever in our hearts.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.