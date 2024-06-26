Obituary: Carlton Armstead Meyers

Carlton A. Meyers II, known affectionately as “Sonny”, was born on August 2, 1962, in Washington, DC. He departed this world on June 4, 2024, leaving behind memories woven with laughter, love, and resilience.

Sonny spent his formative years in Oakton, Virginia, where he attended Oakton High School. His classmates remember him as the class clown, always ready with a joke or a witty remark. At the age of 19, he took the stage as a stand-up comedian, performing across Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Sonny’s career journey was as colorful as his personality. He inspected sewers and water systems for MPS Utilities in Alexandria, Virginia, ensuring the safety of the community. Later, he traded water pipes for engine parts, working at Detroit Diesel in Tooele, Utah. His final chapter unfolded at Nintendo in North Bend, Washington, where he combined his technical skills with his love for gaming.

In 2005, fate intervened when Sonny met Carol Christopherson Anderson in Fairfax, Virginia. Their love story unfolded like a romantic comedy—full of laughter, shared dreams, and late-night conversations. They exchanged vows on December 14, 2012, in Kent, Washington, surrounded by family and friends. Carol was his anchor, his partner in mischief and the keeper of their shared secrets.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Carol Meyers of Great Falls, MT; mother, Elaine Meyers of Oakton, VA; brother, Larry (Claudia) Meyers of Oakton, VA; daughter, Jamie Anderson of Tacoma, WA; three grandchildren, Mariah Anderson-Mathieson and Brian Anderson-Sahhar of Tacoma, WA and Samuel Anderson-Sahhar of Chesapeake, VA; sister-in-law, Jo Johnson of Great Falls, MT; brothers-in-law, Ken, Doug, and Gaylon (Marie) Cracraft of Great Falls, MT and Roger (Debbie) Christopherson of Kingsman, AZ and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.