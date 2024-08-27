Obituary: Carol Loraine Peretti

Carol Loraine Peretti, 87, of Great Falls passed peacefully of natural causes at Billings Clinic on August 25, 2024. The sixth of eight children born to George and Bertha (Gilles) Calvert in Great Falls, Carol is survived by sister Luanna (John) Morris of Kalispell, daughter Cindy (Joe) Pilecki of Great Falls, Mark (Vickie) Wagner of Billings and Kirt (Dru) Wagner of Billings.

She joyfully welcomed 5 granddaughters into her active life--Lisa Boyington of Phoenix, Lindsey (Jason) Jubain of Flathead Valley, Kayla (Josh) Squires of Billings, Kara (Daniel) Strecker of Billings and Eliana (Cooper) Converse of Smyrna, TN—as well as her 6 great grandchildren.

A lifelong resident of Great Falls, Carol had been residing at Sweetwater Retirement Community in Billings since January. Her adventurous spirit led her to host “dudes” at the Diamond Bar X ranch on the edge of the Bob Marshall Wilderness outside of Augusta and to become a pilot (member of the Montana Pilot’s Association), photo shop owner, bookkeeper for Eklund’s Appliance and, later in life, farmer. She loved to dance, play cards and games, host large family gatherings at the family cabin in the Little Belts, snowbird in Sun City West, AZ, and spend time during the summer at Peaceful Bay on Flathead Lake.

As comfortable in cowboy boots as she was in elegant cocktail dresses or gowns at a Shriners Ball, Carol was a classy lady who loved meeting people and making friends wherever she traveled. Above all else, she was devoted to family, earning the beloved title “Big Mama” from her grandchildren.

Even in her last days, Carol’s joy in family was apparent, giving rides on her rolling walker to great granddaughters, keeping her apartment well stocked with beverages and snacks for guests, sharing “happy hour” and ice cream socials and regaling her family with hours of storytelling and laughter in her final moments.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Shriners Children’s, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394. Make checks payable to: Shriners Children’s. Please add on the memo line: IMO Carol Peretti. Click here to donate online.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, first husband and the father of her children Marlin Wagner, second husband Howard Peretti and siblings: Marie (Ralph) Cook of Sacramento, George/Sonny (Phyllis) Calvert of Great Falls, Joyce (Harry) Nisbet of Belt, Audrey (Ernie) Rutherford of Great Falls, Bonnie (Elmer) Lazure of Helena, and Barbara (Jerry) Shinaver of Great Falls.