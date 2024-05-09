Obituary: Carolyn Schmick Miller

Carolyn Schmick Miller of Great Falls died peacefully at Benefis Hospital on May 5, 2024, following a brief illness. She passed as she had lived: simply, without drama, and asking about others.

Carolyn was born on May 21, 1929, and raised on a sugar beet farm in Torrington, Wyoming. She was a first generation American, the youngest of 7 siblings of a German Russian immigrant family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Roy Elden Miller.

Those fortunate souls who knew Carolyn were aware that: 1) Big Sky Bridge Club, and in particular its members, meant the world to her and she took delight in her bridge accomplishments; 2) There was no cloud so dark that she could not find a silver lining in it, and 3) She is no doubt in the waiting room for the Pearly Gates rearranging the chairs and organizing an activity.

She is survived by her son, TC (Sally) of Columbia Falls; daughter, Cindy Lewis (Larry) of Dubois, Wyoming; grandchildren, McKenzie Miller (Chris Collins), Katie Caplan (Dan) all of Portland, Oregon and Logan Lewis (Lakpa Sherpa) of Bozeman.

She was blessed with great-grandchildren, Wiley and Frances Collins, Henry and Oliver Caplan, and Roy Lewis; and enjoyed contact with her many nieces and nephews.

