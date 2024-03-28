Watch Now
Obituary: Carrie Mae (Walker) Field

October 25, 1959 ~ March 25, 2024
Carrie Mae (Walker) Field
October 25, 1959 ~ March 25, 2024
Posted at 10:48 AM, Mar 28, 2024
Carrie Mae Field, 64, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice on March 25, 2024.

Born on October 25, 1959, in Denver, Colorado; She was one of the 4 children born to John and Selma (Edwards) Walker.

Carrie was very passionate about taking care of people and spent many years as a patient care technician and a CNA. She also enjoyed singing.

Carrie is survived by her son, Alan Field; daughter, Lori Jenson; sister, Melody Walker; brothers, Wade and Clint Walker; grandsons, Bryson and Jayden Jensen.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

