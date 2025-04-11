Obituary: Casey James Sullivan

Casey James Sullivan entered eternal rest on the afternoon of April 4th, 2025. He was born on February 26th, 1978, to Malinda Sullivan. Casey grew up in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1996.

After graduating, Casey began his career working at R+R Good Time Charlies as a prep cook and an extraordinary employee, he spent 16 years there. Casey then went on to work at FedEx where he worked hard loading up the delivery trucks.

Casey was a sports enthusiast and was a sports stats guru especially when it came to football. He was a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan and was easily spotted around town sporting his favorite Minnesota Vikings varsity jacket. WWE Wrestling was another sport Casey enjoyed, he was a big fan of the Rock, and The Honky Tonk Man. Casey was also known to be a gamer, loved fishing, and was a movie collector, specifically John Wayne movies and westerns. He was a big history buff and knew everything there was to know about the Civil War and WWII.

Casey is survived by his mother, Malinda Schmidt; his son, Brent Michael Blose; daughter, Megan Rose Torkelson “The CJ”; brother, Eric Scott Schmidt; grandmother, Kathleen Rae Westmoreland; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his two beloved cats Bonnie and Clyde.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Clifford “Red” Schmidt; grandfather, Frank Westmoreland; uncle, Rick Sullivan; aunt, Teresa Sipes; and cousin, Travis Sipes.

A Memorial Service for Casey is being held on Thursday April 17th at 1PM at Croxford Funeral Home.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.