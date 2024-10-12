Obituary: Catherine Ann Purcell O'Dell Novis

Catherine Ann Purcell O’Dell Novis, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2024, at the age of 92.

Born June 14, 1932, in Dubuque, Iowa, Kitty, as she was affectionately known, was the youngest of six children born to John R. and Susan Reiter Purcell during one of the worst years of the Great Depression.

Kitty attended the Church of the Nativity Elementary School in Dubuque and graduated from St. Columbkille High School in 1950. She married Joseph C. O’Dell in Dubuque on August 28, 1954. In 1958 Joe bought an insurance agency in Montana and they moved to Big Sky Country.

Kitty and Joe made their home in Great Falls, where they raised their four children. Joe was the Mutual of Omaha General Agent for the State of Montana until his untimely death from cancer in 1983, leaving a profound impact on those who knew him.

In August of 1987 Kitty married Edward F. Novis at St. Mary’s Mission in Stevensville, Montana. They cherished their years together and had a lot of fun splitting their time between Great Falls, Flathead Lake, and Palm Desert, California. Ed predeceased Kitty in January 2004.

She treasured her children and grandchildren. In a note to her four children a few years ago she referred to them as her “Little Rascals,” saying that while they were sometimes a bit rowdy and never perfect, who would want perfect children? How boring! We know that she’s having a good old time up in heaven – cigarette in one hand, glass of ice-cold Kendall Jackson (or Bacardi) in the other, surrounded by all those she couldn’t wait to see again. The scene must resemble those wild basement parties at 2200 Cherry Drive that her grandchildren heard so much about– dark wood bar, everyone dressed in their 70s best, Nat King Cole on the record player, slot machine whirring in the background, and Kitty O’Dell lighting up the room with her signature wit and incredible laugh.

Kitty is survived by her four children, Laurie (Bruce) Rollinson of Tustin, CA, Judy O’Dell of Las Vegas, NV, Joey (Leslie) O’Dell of Polson, MT, and Tim (Debbie) O’Dell of Great Falls, MT. Kitty took great joy in her nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, Caroline (Will) Flanagan (Matthew, Joseph, Catherine, John, James), Catherine (Bill) Pedersen (Hadley, Chase, Cooper), Geoff L’Heureux, Timmy L’Heureux, Jackie (Phil) Washlow (Carter, Oliver), Jenny (Patrick) Bratton (Charlie, Piper), Molly (Lance) Lozano (Penelope, Maddie), Meghan (Lane) McGrath (Rosalie), and Kathleen O’Dell.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.