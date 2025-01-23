Obituary: Catherine Marie Drost

Catherine Marie Drost, 69, passed away at Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, MT on Sunday, January 19, 2025, following a brief illness. She was born to Mary Ann Burkstrand, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls, MT on June 26, 1955. She attended school in Great Falls, graduating from CMR High School in 1973. Cathy enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served her country serving at naval bases in California and then in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the late 1970s, she married Joel Drost and gave birth to her only child, Richard. Following her military service, Cathy and Richard returned to Great Falls. Cathy spent the remainder of her work life at Shopko where she was a dedicated employee for 30 years, working up until the day the finally closed shop in Great Falls.

She loved movies and television and could tell you who starred in which movie or certain television episode. She would tell you that she spent way too much money buying those expensive magazines trying to keep "informed." She loved to complete jigsaw puzzles, she was an avid reader, she loved Star Trek. Cathy loved her feline friends -- she was a devoted cat mom. If she found a shirt or sweatshirt or a little trinket with a cat on it, she had to have it. She was often gifted items with cats on them because she would love them. Cathy also loved to play bingo and was quite lucky at winning. She could be seen most Wednesday nights at the Moose or on Saturdays at the Senior Center. On one bingo trip with her friend Bette, Cathy was asked to leave the casino because she had fallen asleep at a slot machine.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Burkstrand, her son Richard Drost, brothers Jerre Martin and Lionel (Naomi) Martin (Winthrop, ME), special friends Allen Bartell, Bette Zook and Casey Sullivan, and her sweet feline friends Bonnie and Clyde.

