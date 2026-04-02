William "Bill" Laughn Hughes

William “Bill” Hughes, 84, passed away peacefully in his home on March 19, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

He was born on June 21, 1941, in Meridian Mississippi to Carvis and Bonita Hughes. He grew up in Mississippi and Louisiana, graduating from East Jefferson High School in Metairie, part of the Greater New Orleans area.

Bill served in the United States Air Force in Security Forces and later continued his service with the Montana Air National Guard until retiring in 1993. While stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base, he met Deloris, who became his wife and lifelong companion. They married in 1965 and built their family and future together in Montana.

Bill worked as a body repair mechanic at Don Ryan Oldsmobile and later in Corrosion Control at Malmstrom. Outside of work, he enjoyed camping, boating, traveling and exploring Montana in his RV. His favorite days were spent riding in the mountains in his little red Volkswagen bug, reading and watching movies, his favorites being Top Gun and Star Wars.

He is survived by his wife, Deloris; their children, Terri (Doug) Sappington, Chris (Nicola) Hughes, Shelly (Bryan) Courville, and Tiffany (Doug) Brink; grandchildren, Heather (Cole) Johnson, April (Colton) Shandley, Taylor Smith, Joshua (Destiny) Smith, Bailey (Tucker) Rasmussen, Addison Sappington, Kaylee (Rex) Kinnaird, and Kyle (Vanessa) Brink and Ryanne Brink; and great‑grandchildren, Olivia, Owen, Spencer and Revin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Michael; and great‑granddaughter Emery.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 18th at 2 pm at O’Connor Memorial Chapel as family and friends gather to honor Bill’s life.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.