Obituary: Chad David Peterson

May 28, 1985 - May 1, 2024
Posted at 11:34 AM, May 07, 2024
Chad David Peterson, aged 38, passed away on May 1, 2024, at his residence in Great Falls, MT.

Chad was born on May 28,1985, in Lafeyette, LA to David Glen Peterson and Lou Ellen Armentor.

He was a loving father, partner, and son.

Chad is survived by his girlfriend, Amy Lynn Byrd; daughter, Amaya Ellen Peterson, age 11; stepson, Aiden Alan Pennington, age 13; parents, David Glen (Reba Landry) Peterson; brother, Troy (Nikki) Peterson (Nikki); niece, Madison Peterson; nephew, Cameron Bruehl; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

