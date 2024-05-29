Obituary: Charene Jane Richmond

Charene Jane Richmond went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2024. She was 74 years old.

She was an avid crafter and loved gardening.

She is survived by her brother, Robert (Janet) Williams of Great Falls; son, Damon (Stephanie) Richmond of Missouri; daughter, Darcy (Daniel) Herriman of Florida; five grandsons, Jordan (Amanda) Herriman, Dustin Herriman, Colton Herriman, Dylan Richmond, and Gage Richmond; two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Mia Herriman; and several nieces and nephews.

