Obituary: Charene Jane Richmond

July 2, 1949 - May 25, 2024
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 29, 2024
Charene Jane Richmond went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2024. She was 74 years old.

She was an avid crafter and loved gardening.

She is survived by her brother, Robert (Janet) Williams of Great Falls; son, Damon (Stephanie) Richmond of Missouri; daughter, Darcy (Daniel) Herriman of Florida; five grandsons, Jordan (Amanda) Herriman, Dustin Herriman, Colton Herriman, Dylan Richmond, and Gage Richmond; two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Mia Herriman; and several nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

