Obituary: Charlene Karen Schottey

Charlene Karen Schottey passed away surrounded by her loved ones at Peace Hospice on April 7, 2024. She was born in Great Falls, MT on July 23, 1943. She attended Largent and Longfellow Elementary Schools, Paris Gibson Junior High and Great Falls High School, graduating in 1961. After graduation, Char attended Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, MO where she attained her Registered Nursing license and met many life-long friends.

During her breaks, she would attend dances at the Demolay, where she met Richard Schottey. They were married at Peace Lutheran Church in 1964, and lived in St. Louis, MO for 5 years before moving back to Great Falls in 1969.

Charlene worked as a labor and delivery nurse for 50 years at Lutheran Hospital in St. Louis, Columbus Hospital, and then for Benefis Health System. She helped deliver thousands of babies over several generations throughout her career.

Charlene enjoyed needlework, quilting, reading, spending time with her grandchildren and cooking big family dinners. After retiring, she liked going to coffee and lunches with her friends and classmates. She also loved planning trips and traveling with her sisters - notably her trips to Australia and Ireland.

Charlene is survived by her children, Kristen (Kevin) Jacobsen of Great Falls, and Kevin Schottey of Missoula; grandchildren, Reilly Jacobsen and Molly (Collin) Whitesitt of Great Falls, Katy Koenig of San Diego, and Jasper Schottey of Missoula; sisters, Loretta Walker of Great Falls, Susan (Gary) Gruenert of Bellingham, WA, and Cindy (Chuck) Patterson of Rapid City, SD; and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Leota (Zier) Rickman; husband, Richard Schottey; daughter, Karen Koenig; and nephew, Matthew Gruenert.

