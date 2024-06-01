Obituary: Charles "Chucky" Smith

Charles “Chucky” Stephan Smith peacefully passed on Sunday May 19, 2024.

Chucky collected autographs of country music superstars and live music CDs. He loved Nashville and the Grand Old Opry, a place he visited on several occasions. He loved the spring and summer season when he could watch baseball as much as possible, preferably his Chicago Cubs.

Chucky recently moved from Billings, MT to Great Falls, MT to spend more time with family. Before his move to Great Falls, Chucky met his sweetheart Savannah. He often talked about how they met and how proud he was to be her boyfriend and their recent engagement.

Chucky is survived by his fiancé Savannah Kimball, his mother Virginia (Robert) Covey Merther, sister Sandra (Tim) Guderjahn, and Lynda Smith. Additionally, he was uncle to Nycoal (Kevin) Denz, Mishell (Zac) Butler, Katielynn (Travis) Bell, and Jason (Amanda) Spring. Chucky is preceded in death by Father Charles S. Smith Sr., Stepmother Diane Hinsen, brother Randall Thornton Smith and niece Jennifer Ashmore.

