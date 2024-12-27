Obituary: Charles Donald Croff

Long time rancher and cattle buyer, Charles Donald Croff passed away on December 18, 2024. Dad was born on Aug 19,1929 to James William Jr and Gladys Croff. He attended grade school in Geyser and graduated from Belt Valley High School.

He married Edith Noble June 21, 1950 and together they raised seven children in the Highwood mountains. They later divorced and Dad married Zelda Hill.

Dad was a successful rancher, cattle buyer, horseman, mechanic, inventor and gardener. He would draw up his own blueprints and go to the junk pile and retrieve the items he needed to build his project. He loved to hunt and fish with family and friends. His happy place was spending time at the little cabin in Belt Park.

Dad was an amateur saddle bronc rider in his younger days. He built a bucking chute on the Jarvi place where the young men in our community would stop by to practice on Lady, Dad’s favorite bucking horse. The young bucks tried to ride her, many failed and walked back to the chute. When Dad’s turn came, Lady bucked all the way to the end of the Arena. Lady stopped bucking and Dad rode her back to the Chute. The secret that no one knew was the word “Whoa” would stop her from bucking.

Dad was one of the founding fathers of the Little Belt rodeo Association. The first meeting was held at the Burlingame school in the Highwood Mountains. The Club has stayed active to this day. Dad was honored as an honorary member during one of the parades at a Belt Rodeo. Donations can be made to the Little Belt Rodeo Assoc or of your choice in Dad’s name. Rest in peace Dad, We love you!!

Survivors include Daughters: Corinne McBride, Peggy Hill, Debbie (Mark) Robinson, Janice (Steve)Griffin, Sherrie Smith, Donna (Durward)Benbow, sister Joyce Douglas, Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and Great Great grandchildren.

An open reception will be held at Belt Senior Center at 12:00 Noon. Please join us.

