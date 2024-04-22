Obituary: Charles N. Irvine

Chuck Irvine, age 90, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2024, in Portland surrounded by his family.

Chuck was born and raised in Belt Montana where he met and grew up with his long time sweetheart Patty. They married in June of 1956.

He completed ROTC at Montana State earning his commission upon graduation.

During his 30 years in the military he became a full bird colonel in civil affairs traveling all around the world. He was so proud of his service.

After retiring from the military, he continued his work with Birdseye and Harris Moran within the Ag community.

Chuck is preceeded in death by his son and survived by his wife Patty of 67 years, 3 of his children, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grand daughters, a niece and nephews.

If you wish to honor Chuck’s memory please make a charitable donation to the Montana Vet Program by clicking here, or by sending a contribution to PO Box 1072, Great Falls, MT, 59403