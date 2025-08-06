Obituary: Charlotte Katherine Iserloth

On August 2nd, 2025, Charlotte Katherine Iserloth (Spoerl) passed away at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 12th, 2025 at Croxford Funeral Home at eleven o’clock AM with a reception to follow.

She was born on February 15th, 1935 at the old Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, Montana to Hans and Helen Spoerl.

When she was young, she contracted the German Measles (Rubella) and had to go to the Montana school for the Deaf and Blind where she eventually graduated in 1953.

She met Jay E. Iseroth, who was in the Air Force, and they got married on January 9th, 1955, at the Malmstrom AFB Chapel. While in the Air Force, the family was stationed in many different states. They were later divorced, remarried, and divorced again but remained friends.

Mom loved to go dancing, especially at the Westside Vets Club. She also loved to travel. She had the opportunity to travel to Germany, Hawaii, and on a cruise as well as the many different states she lived in during her time as a military wife.

She started working at the Old Columbus Hospital as a housekeeper and then went to Benefis West Hospital. She worked for 51 years as a housekeeper and was honored there for her many years of service. Charlotte was also employed at Croxford Funeral Home for 20 years.

Charlotte belonged to several clubs and organizations. She was a chartered member of the Great Falls DOE’s #245 for 45 years, a life member of the VFW Ladies AUX. #108, a member of the Ladies Eagles Aux., a member of the Great Falls Senior Center, The Deaf Club of Great Falls, and a past member of the Daughters of the Nile and Friendship Force.

We would like to thank all of those who took care of mom in her final years. Thank you to Cheryl Janssen who helped mom at her apartment. Thank you to Kathy Hubbard, a close friend who did her hair for 30 years, Thank you to the Beehive Homes where she spent her last year, Benefits Hospital, Peace Hospice, and Croxford Funeral Home. Thank you to mom’s grandchildren Krystle, Joe, and Michelle for being by her side and assisting her when she moved.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her grandparents Steve and Ida Ferche; parents Hans and Helen Spoerl; sister Rosemarie Kostas; and brother Karl Spoerl.

Survivors include Charlotte’s daughter Kathy (Michael) Sandefur of Great Falls, MT; son Mike Iserloth of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren Joseph Sandefur and Krystle Sandefur of Great Falls, MT, Michelle Iserloth of Chester, South Carolina; brothers Fred Spoerl of the Philippines, Erick Spoerl of Sierra Vista, Arizona; and numerous nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Great Falls Senior Center and Peace Hospice of Great Falls, Montana.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.