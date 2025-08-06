Obituary: Shawn Casey McGrath

Shawn Casey McGrath, born on June 8, 1967, in Bellflower, California, died of natural causes on July 27, 2025.

He was the fourth child and only son born to Ronald McGrath and Irena (Boilek) Keller. His mother and father were so proud upon bringing home their precious son, who even at that time possessed a thick head of golden blond hair, which became his signature trademark, along with his striking silver-gray eyes! He was a stunning specimen of a man! With a cool demeanor, quick wit, gentle soul and raspy low voice, he was greatly loved by his entire family and made instant friends with everyone he met.

Shawn loved nature and his love of animals lasted his entire life.

As a teenager he was showered with motorcycles and cars in an attempt to keep him out of trouble, but then again, it was the 1980’s and boys will be boys! Shawn was considered the “Golden Boy” of the family and didn’t have to do chores! Washing dishes, taking out garbage, etc., he had four sisters that would do that for him! His greatest joys included motorcycles and muscle cars. He taught his nephew that you could make any old car look cool with a great set of tires and rims! His nieces and nephews got so excited when Uncle Shawn would pull up on his motorcycle or in one of his cool old muscle cars!

He was so proud of his family and truly enjoyed being an uncle and was glad he was showing them a genuine sense of family values, always happy and with a good joke to tell, he will surely be missed by all his family and forever will be remembered as “Cool Uncle Shawn.”

Shawn’s lifelong joy was remembering holidays with all the family at his mother’s house. Most enjoyably his Christmases were his favorite times that he voiced to the very end of his life. The relationship he had with his mom went far beyond mother and son. They were truly best friends and remained that way for their entire life together.

With the death of our beloved Shawn, it will affect the lives of his entire family forever. We love you, Shawny.

Stories by Shawn’s baby sister, Colleen. “I can remember two of my strongest memories of Shawn… one of them being around the time the movie ET came out and I had a bedroom in the basement, same as Shawn, and he knew I was scared to death of ET and he hid in my closet and put shoes on his knees and came out real quick walking on his knees saying “ET,ET,ET,” at me and me screaming and mom getting so mad! Hahaha! He always liked to scare me by hiding in the basement, especially under the sheet’s mom kept her Halloween monsters under!”

“The other memory I have is my brother, Shawn seeing me walking home from East Junior High School one day and he picked me up in his muscle car and he was revving his engine, and we actually got air borne on one of the hills… I remember both of us screaming and laughing so hard together and Shawn saying don’t tell mom…don’t tell mom and Bernie whatever you do!!!”

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Shawn is survived by his wife, Pam; daughter, Heather; grandson, Seth; sisters, Lavida, Rhonda, Kelly, and Colleen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

We love you forever, Shawn.

