Obituary: Cheyenne Marie Winterrowd

Cheyenne Marie Winterrowd was born on January 1, 2002, and made the newspaper as the first baby born in 2002 in Flathead County, Kalispell, Montana. When Cheyenne arrived (anywhere), everyone knew! She was always extremely outgoing and cheerful. She had the best giggle and laughter. Nana Vonnie nicknamed her “Miss Dimples” within hours of meeting Cheyenne as her foster nana. Miss Dimples stuck, and we still call her that.

Cheyenne was an animal lover. In her childhood she brought home two kittens on two separate occasions that she said “just followed me home again, Mom!” and indeed found their forever home with us. Her emotional support dogs, Dave and Girl, meant the world to her.

Cheyenne aspired to earn her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and go on to law school. She was a smart cookie that could absolutely accomplish any goal she put her mind to. She loved fiercely and with her whole heart. She loved to draw and sing at the top of her lungs. Cheyenne just moved home to MT five weeks ago. We had an amazing five weeks full of laughter and love for which we are so grateful.

Cheyenne is survived by her biological father and stepmom, Joe and Amber Nielsen; biological mother, Wendy Kennison; adoptive mother, Tara Winterrowd; brothers, Tyler Winterrowd and Zachariah Sherman; great-grandfather, A.E. ”Rod” Winterrowd; grandparents, Roger Winterrowd and Lavonne Winterrowd; aunt, Kari Winterrowd; cousins, Trey Douglas-May and Caden May; niece, Lovetta Faver; as well as numerous aunties and uncles.

Cheyenne was in a terrible accident and died from injuries related to the crash on October 26, 2025. It is said that a person dies twice, first when a person leaves their physical body and the last time someone ever speaks their name. We will never stop saying her name. Cheyenne Marie Winterrowd.

A celebration of life will be held for close friends and family at a later date.

