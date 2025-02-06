Obituary: Christine Ann Aleksinski

Christine Ann Aleksinski, 74, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2025. Christine was born on April 4, 1950, in Great Falls, Montana to Frank and Barbara (Basiewiecz) Aleksinski.

She graduated from Central Catholic High School, before completing three years of college. She attended college at both the College of Great Falls and the University of Montana before she started working in the food service industry. S

he worked as a banquet manager for many years at the Sheraton Hotels in Hawaii. She worked as a telephone operator for Chinook Wireless and Benefis Hospital after she moved to Montana from Hawaii.

She was a lifelong member at St. Ann’s Cathedral. In college she was on the U of M bowling team. She also enjoyed various arts and crafts from Origami to Christmas decorations. She loved making cranes and wreaths.

Christine is survived by her brother, Robert of Washington; nephew, Bobby of Montana; niece, Ginger, of Washington; sisters-in-law, Kathrine Harbison of Wisconsin and Judy Higgins of Montana.

