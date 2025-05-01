Obituary: Christine Mary Durbin

Christine Mary Durbin, 62, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, April 24, 2025. She was born on March 26, 1963, in Great Falls to Cecil and Barbara (Nelson) Durbin.

She attended Charles M. Russell High School. She earned her GED at Largent before attending Vo-Tech of Great Falls. She worked in various jobs over the years. This included fast food, housekeeping, and finally home health care.

Her most enjoyable and important job was caring for her children and grandchildren. In her spare time, she loved to crochet and read books.

Christine is survived by her companion of nearly 30 years, Tom Erickson; daughters, Leather (Joe) Hersey and Crystal (Nathan Olson) Elletson; son, Tommy Durbin, all of Great Falls; five grandchildren, Joseph, Skyann, Danica, Kaiden, and Brodrick Hersey, all of Great Falls; brothers, Joe (Keely) and Mark (Melody) Durbin; and the many borrowed children and grandchildren of family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at the Do Bar on Sunday, May 18, 2025, starting at 1:00 p.m.

