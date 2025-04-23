Obituary: Chuck Lorenz

Chuck Lorenz was born on the family farm in North Dakota. He graduated from the Devils Lake High School. After graduation, he joined the National Guard and was called to the Army.

Upon his discharge, he met the love of his life, Elsie Irene Kraft, while roller skating. They married on November 28, 1953, and spent 71 wonderful years making memories.

Shortly after their marriage they moved to Montana to fulfill a dream of Chuck’s. Ten years later, they moved to Great Falls where Chuck worked as a Parts Manager at City Chevrolet. From there, Chuck became a farm equipment salesman at John Deere. Upon retirement, Chuck drove rental cars for Avis for 25 years.

He was a lifetime member and faithful worshipper with the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church. He loved our Lord God.

Chuck enjoyed the outdoors fishing, camping, and hunting, and his highlight was getting a moose at age 86. He was an excellent cribbage player and loved to teach others the game. Favorite pastimes were collecting John Deere toys, Heston belt buckles, bolo ties, and a variety of garage projects that included his sons and grandsons.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Elsie; their children, Ron (Brenda), Lynette (Ron) Copp, Marjorie (Brent) Nearpass, and Alan (Kimbrli). He is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan, Travis, Austin, Laura, Kristopher, and Daniel; 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great- grandchildren who all reside in Montana. There are also numerous nieces and nephews that he cherished. Chuck was preceded in death by his oldest son, Steve and sister, Elaine.

