Obituary: Cindy Ellingson

Cindy Ellingson passed away on April 17, 2024. Cindy was born on May 18, 1952, in Hardin, Montana to Robert and Ann Stricker. She graduated from Great Falls High School.

She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for a doctor. She met Jim Ellingson in high school, and they married in 1973. They had two boys, James and Matthew, and daughter, Shanna, who have preceded her in death as well as her parents.

She enjoyed walking and crocheting which kept her going through her medical difficulties.

She is survived by her husband, and grandchildren, Stephanie Ellingson and Jimmy Ellingson.

